Left Menu

COVID-19 surging dangerously in Brazil, WHO Americas branch warns

Uruguay has reported more than 1,000 cases per day several times in the past few weeks, an alarming number given the size of the country. In Central America, cases have declined in Panama, but in Guatemala the rise in hospitalizations is straining ICU bed capacity. "Vaccines are coming but they are still several months away for most people in our region." Etienne said.

Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:11 IST
COVID-19 surging dangerously in Brazil, WHO Americas branch warns
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The coronavirus is surging "dangerously" across Brazil, the World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, warned on Tuesday, urging all Brazilians to adopt preventive measures to stop the spread.

"Unfortunately, the dire situation in Brazil is also affecting neighboring countries," Etienne, director of the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), said in a briefing. Cases have risen in Venezuela's Bolivar and Amazonas states, and in border regions of Peru and Bolivia, she said.

"The COVID-19 virus is not receding, nor is the pandemic starting to go away," Etienne said. In the Southern Cone, cases continue to spike in Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay, according to PAHO.

In Paraguay, a majority of intensive care unit (ICU) beds are occupied, and the health system is buckling under the pressure. Uruguay has reported more than 1,000 cases per day several times in the past few weeks, an alarming number given the size of the country. In Central America, cases have declined in Panama, but in Guatemala the rise in hospitalizations is straining ICU bed capacity.

"Vaccines are coming but they are still several months away for most people in our region." Etienne said. The COVAX facility led by WHO and the Gavi coalition to provide equitable access to vaccines has delivered 2,161,800 doses to the region so far, including more than 1 million doses to Brazil last weekend.

PAHO expects over 100,000 vaccine doses to be delivered this week to El Salvador, Belize and Suriname, and 1.2 million additional doses have already been procured.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mann challenges Harsimrat Badal, Amarinder to make public their statements on farm laws

AAP leader Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday challenged former Union minister Harsimrat Kaur Badal and Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh to make public the statements made by them last year in a high-level committee meeting on the Centres three ...

NEEPCO has lifted power supply regulation to MeECL: Meghalaya Power Minister

The North Eastern Electric Power Corporation Limited NEEPCO has lifted the regulation of power supply to Meghalaya after MeECL assured to clear the outstanding dues in three instalments, Power Minister James K Sangma said on Tuesday.The Pow...

Tennis-Andreescu shakes off the doubt as she returns from injury for Miami Open

Former U.S. Open champion Bianca Andreescu said she was trying to dispel any doubt about herself as she prepared to make another return from injury this week at the Miami Open.There is some doubt always in the back of my head but I am tryin...

J-K's govt reviews Amarnath Yatra arrangements

The District Development Commissioner DDC Anantnag, Piyush Singla on Tuesday chaired a meeting of concerned officers to review the arrangements for smooth conduct of this years Amarnath Yatra at Dak Bungalow Khanabal. In the meeting, it was...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021