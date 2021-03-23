Left Menu

No public celebrations in Delhi during Holi, Navaratri, Shab-e-Barat due to rising COVID cases

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 21:50 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:50 IST
Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such Holi and Navaratri.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

''All authorities concerned will ensure that public celebrations and gatherings, congregations during upcoming festivals like Holi, Shab-e-Barat, Navaratri etc shall not be allowed in public places/public grounds/public parks/markets/religious places etc in NCT of Delhi,'' Dev said in the order.

Delhi reported 1,101 COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the disease, the health department said.

It is for the first time since December 24 that the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases in a day.

