Italy reports 551 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, 18,765 new cases

Italy reported 551 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, compared to 386 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 18,765 from 13,846. The country has reported 3.4 million cases to date. Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,428 on Tuesday, up from 28,049 a day earlier.

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:00 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 21:56 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Italy reported 551 coronavirus-related deaths on Tuesday, compared to 386 the day before, the health ministry said, while the daily tally of new infections rose to 18,765 from 13,846. Some 335,189 tests for COVID-19 were carried out in the past day, compared with a previous 169,196, the health ministry said.

Italy has registered 105,879 deaths linked to COVID-19 since its outbreak emerged in February last year, the ministry reported, the second-highest toll in Europe after Britain and the seventh-highest in the world. The country has reported 3.4 million cases to date.

Patients in hospital with COVID-19 - not including those in intensive care - stood at 28,428 on Tuesday, up from 28,049 a day earlier. There were 317 new admissions to intensive care units, compared with 227 on Monday. The total number of intensive care patients edged up to 3,546 from 3,510.

