COVID: 53 more deaths, 2,274 new cases in Punjab

Punjab on Tuesday reported 53 more fatalities due to COVID-19 and 2,274 fresh cases, bringing the toll to 6,435 and the infection count to 2,17,663, according to a medical bulletin.

The districts which saw deaths due to the pandemic included Jalandhar (14), Hoshiarpur (9) and Patiala (6).

Ludhiana reported a maximum of 364 new COVID-19 cases, Jalandhar 322, Mohali 263 and Amritsar 246, the bulletin said.

The number of active cases increased from 18,628 on Monday to 19,403 on Tuesday.

A total of 1,426 coronavirus patients were discharged after recovering from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 1,91,825, the bulletin said.

There are 29 critical COVID-19 patients who are on ventilator support while 268 are on oxygen support, it said.

A total of 56,66,257 samples have been collected for testing so far in the state, it said.

Meanwhile, Chandigarh reported 214 more coronavirus cases, taking the count to 24,881.

The death of a 52-year-old woman took the coronavirus-related toll to 364 in the Union Territory, according to a medical bulletin.

The number of active cases rose from 1,979 on Monday and 2,066 on Tuesday, the bulletin said.

A total of 126 patients were discharged after they recovered from the infection, taking the number of cured persons to 22,451.

A total of 2,96,079 samples have been taken for COVID-19 testing so far in the UT and 2,70,196 of them tested negative while reports of 151 samples are awaited, it said.

