Left Menu

After son Aaditya, Maha CM's wife also tests positive for coronavirus

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:14 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:11 IST
After son Aaditya, Maha CM's wife also tests positive for coronavirus
File photo.

After Maharashtra minister Aaditya Thackeray, his mother and chief minister Uddhav Thackeray's wife Rashmi Thackeray too has tested positive for COVID-19, officials said on Tuesday.

The chief minister and his wife had taken a first dose of the vaccine against coronavirus at the government-run J J Hospital here on March 11.

''Her COVID-19 test came out positive on Monday night.

She has been quarantined at `Varsha', the official residence of the chief minister,'' said an official.

Aaditya Thackeray, state tourism minister, had disclosed two days ago that he had tested positive for the viral infection.

On Sunday, the state had reported 30,535 COVID-19 cases, the highest rise in a single day so far.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will publish up-to-date results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial after U.S. health officials said the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy may not have been based on all the available data.The follo...

TMC blocking BJP campaigners as they know they will lose elections: Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for preventing him from going to an Assembly in Ramgarh, stating that they are stopping BJP campaigners and workers as the poll...

Biden calls for tighter gun control measures after Colorado shooting

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a ban on assault weapons and tighter gun control measures as he stepped into the familiar role of grief counselor for a traumatized nation after a mass shooting left 10 people dead in Colorado....

Norway government tightens COVID measures, postpones re-opening plan

Norway is introducing new national measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on the public serving of alcohol, and will postpone the introduction of a plan to re-open society, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Tuesday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021