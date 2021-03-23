Left Menu

C'garh sees 1,910 COVID-19 cases, highest in a day post Nov 23

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,910 COVID-19 cases, the states highest single-day spike in around four months, leaving it with a caseload of 3,27,588, an official said.The state had seen 2,061 cases on November 23 last year, he pointed out.With 20 deaths, the toll rose to 3,982, while the recovery count reached 3,13,115 after 414 people completed home isolation and 46 were discharged from hospitals, he added.The state now has 10,491 active cases, the official said.Raipur reported 507 new cases, taking its total count to 60,232, including 847 deaths.

PTI | Raipur | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:12 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:12 IST
C'garh sees 1,910 COVID-19 cases, highest in a day post Nov 23

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,910 COVID-19 cases, the state's highest single-day spike in around four months, leaving it with a caseload of 3,27,588, an official said.

The state had seen 2,061 cases on November 23 last year, he pointed out.

With 20 deaths, the toll rose to 3,982, while the recovery count reached 3,13,115 after 414 people completed home isolation and 46 were discharged from hospitals, he added.

The state now has 10,491 active cases, the official said.

''Raipur reported 507 new cases, taking its total count to 60,232, including 847 deaths. Durg recorded 691 new cases and Bilaspur 117. With 39,619 samples tested on Tuesday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 55,05,269,'' the official informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,27,588, New cases 1,910, Deaths 3,982, Recovered 3,13,115, Active cases 10,491, Tests today 39,619, Total tests 55,05,269.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-India retail: A nearly $900 bln market dominated by mom-and-pop stores

Money Heist Season 5: J Gómez Santander comments on spin-off’s possibility

Killing Eve Season 4: Final season can start filming after June, AMC head shares vital info

Japan car makers scramble to assess impact of Renesas auto chip-plant fire

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

FACTBOX-How AstraZeneca-Oxford developed Britain's home-grown COVID-19 vaccine

AstraZeneca said on Tuesday it will publish up-to-date results from its latest COVID-19 vaccine trial after U.S. health officials said the drugmakers analysis of the shots efficacy may not have been based on all the available data.The follo...

TMC blocking BJP campaigners as they know they will lose elections: Suvendu Adhikari

Bharatiya Janata Party BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari on Tuesday slammed the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress for preventing him from going to an Assembly in Ramgarh, stating that they are stopping BJP campaigners and workers as the poll...

Biden calls for tighter gun control measures after Colorado shooting

U.S. President Joe Biden on Tuesday called for a ban on assault weapons and tighter gun control measures as he stepped into the familiar role of grief counselor for a traumatized nation after a mass shooting left 10 people dead in Colorado....

Norway government tightens COVID measures, postpones re-opening plan

Norway is introducing new national measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on the public serving of alcohol, and will postpone the introduction of a plan to re-open society, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Tuesday.T...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021