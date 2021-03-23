C'garh sees 1,910 COVID-19 cases, highest in a day post Nov 23

Chhattisgarh on Tuesday reported 1,910 COVID-19 cases, the state's highest single-day spike in around four months, leaving it with a caseload of 3,27,588, an official said.

The state had seen 2,061 cases on November 23 last year, he pointed out.

With 20 deaths, the toll rose to 3,982, while the recovery count reached 3,13,115 after 414 people completed home isolation and 46 were discharged from hospitals, he added.

The state now has 10,491 active cases, the official said.

''Raipur reported 507 new cases, taking its total count to 60,232, including 847 deaths. Durg recorded 691 new cases and Bilaspur 117. With 39,619 samples tested on Tuesday, the total number of tests in the state went up to 55,05,269,'' the official informed.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 3,27,588, New cases 1,910, Deaths 3,982, Recovered 3,13,115, Active cases 10,491, Tests today 39,619, Total tests 55,05,269.

