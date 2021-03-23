Cardiologist sworn in as Brazil's fourth health minister in a year -sources

Cardiologist sworn in as Brazil's fourth health minister in a year -sourcesReuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:13 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:13 IST
Brazil's new health ministry Marcelo Queiroga was sworn in by President Jair Bolsonaro in a closed ceremony at the presidential palace on Tuesday, two source familiar with the matter told Reuters.
Bolsonaro appointed Queiroga, a cardiologist, on March 15 to replace Army general Eduardo Pazuello as Brazil faced its most deadly phase of the COVID-19 pandemic. He is Brazil's fourth health minister in a year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
