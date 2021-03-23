Left Menu

Over 5 crore COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in India so far

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:16 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:14 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in the country has crossed 5 crore, a significant milestone in the fight against the pandemic, the Union health ministry said on Tuesday.

According to a provisional report till Tuesday 7 pm, 5,00,75,162 vaccine doses have been given, which include 79,03,068 healthcare and 83,33,713 frontline workers who have received the first dose, and 50,09,252 healthcare and 30,60,060 frontline workers who have taken the second dose.

Besides, 2,12,03,700 senior citizens and 45,65,369 beneficiaries above 45 years with specific comorbidities also were administered the first dose.

''Total 15,80,568 vaccine doses were administered on Tuesday till 7 pm, the 67th day of the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive. ''Out of these 13,74,697 beneficiaries were vaccinated for the first dose and 2,05,871 healthcare and frontline workers received the second dose of the vaccine according to the provisional report,'' the ministry said, adding final reports would be completed by late in the night.

The 13,74,697 beneficiaries who received vaccine doses on Tuesday till the evening include 9,72,563 beneficiaries aged above 60 and 2,67,059 individuals aged 45-60 with comorbidities. The countrywide vaccination drive was rolled out on January 16 with healthcare workers getting inoculated first and immunisation of frontline workers began from February 2. The next phase of COVID-19 vaccination has commenced from March 1 for those who are over 60 years of age and for people aged 45 and above with specified co-morbid conditions.

On Tuesday, the government announced that from April 1, all people above 45 years of age will be eligible to get COVID-19 vaccines. Union minister Prakash Javadekar said now even people without comorbidities who are more than 45 years of age can get inoculated.

