Turkey records 26,182 new COVID-19 cases, highest this year

Turkey registered 26,182 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest daily number since mid-December, health ministry data showed, as cases continued to rise amid an easing in measures to restrict infections this month.

The death toll rose by 138 to 30,316.

Daily cases have roughly doubled since the beginning of March, when restrictions were eased.

