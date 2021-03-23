Norway government tightens COVID measures, postpones re-opening plan

Norway is introducing new national measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on the public serving of alcohol, and will postpone the introduction of a plan to re-open society, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Tuesday.

The government had originally planned to present a plan in late March for the gradual unwinding of its COVID-19 restrictions.

