Left Menu

Norway government tightens COVID measures, postpones re-opening plan

Reuters | Oslo | Updated: 23-03-2021 22:55 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 22:52 IST
Norway government tightens COVID measures, postpones re-opening plan
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Norway is introducing new national measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on the public serving of alcohol, and will postpone the introduction of a plan to re-open society, Health Minister Bent Hoeie said on Tuesday.

The government had originally planned to present a plan in late March for the gradual unwinding of its COVID-19 restrictions.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

‘Seize the moment’ to recover and rebuild better, UN deputy chief urges Asia-Pacific nations

Addressing the eighth Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development, convened by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ESCAP, Amina Mohammed, highlighted the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development...

White House considers executive actions on gun violence

U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a number of executive actions to address gun violence in addition to legislative proposals, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.We are certainly considering a range of levers, ...

Soccer-De Bruyne unsure of workload as Belgium kick off World Cup campaign

Kevin De Bruyne has not discussed with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez whether he will feature in all three of their World Cup qualifiers over the next week or be spared with a tough club schedule ahead. I have no idea what the coach is aimi...

London police arrest man on suspicion of terrorism offences

London police arrested a man on suspicion of explosive substance and terrorism offences, the Metropolitan Police said on Tuesday. A 53-year old man was detained on Monday on suspicion of possessing an explosive substance.On Tuesday he was s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021