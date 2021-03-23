Norway government tightens COVID measures, postpones re-opening plan
The government had originally planned to present a plan in late March for the gradual unwinding of its COVID-19 restrictions. Norway has had some of Europe's lowest rates of infections and deaths since the start of the pandemic early last year, but is now seeing a rapid increase in hospitalisations led by more contagious variants of the virus.
"The situation in Norway is unstable, with rising infection rates in recent weeks," Hoeie told a news conference. "We're worried by the potential consequences if many people travel and meet others during the Easter holiday," he said.
Norwegian schools are due to go on Easter break from March 27-April 6.
