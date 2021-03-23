Number of COVID patients in intensive care in France at highest level this year
The number of people with COVID-19 in French intensive care units rose by 84 on Tuesday to a new 2021 high of 4,634, health ministry data showed. But the number of new infections, at 14,678, was the lowest since Jan. 3, excluding Mondays, when case numbers dip because fewer tests are done over the weekend. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 287 to 92,908, the seventh-highest in the world.Reuters | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:18 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:18 IST
The number of people with COVID-19 in French intensive care units rose by 84 on Tuesday to a new 2021 high of 4,634, health ministry data showed.
But the number of new infections, at 14,678, was the lowest since Jan. 3, excluding Mondays, when case numbers dip because fewer tests are done over the weekend. A third of France's population, including the Paris region, has since Friday been under a lockdown that is due to last four weeks. Experts generally say it takes two weeks for restrictive measures to take effect.
The total number of people in hospital for COVID-19 rose by 268 to at 26,756, the highest since Feb. 11. The COVID-19 death toll rose by 287 to 92,908, the seventh-highest in the world.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Paris
- health ministry
- French
- France
ALSO READ
Lockdown of greater Paris not on the cards - French health director
No lockdown planned for Paris as severe COVID-19 cases hit 3-month high
Lockdown of greater Paris not on the cards, says health director
Cycling-Bissegger claims Paris-Nice lead with stage three time trial win
Sports News Roundup: Wild halt Knights' 6-game win streak; Bissegger claims Paris-Nice lead with stage three time trial win and more