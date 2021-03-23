'We don't believe in blockades,' says UK's Johnson on vaccines

'We don't believe in blockades,' says UK's Johnson on vaccinesReuters | London | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:23 IST
Britain would "not dream" of imposing any blockades on COVID-19 vaccines, Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday, adding there were encouraging signs that the European Union shared the sentiment.
"We in this country don't believe in blockades of any kind of vaccines or vaccine material, (it's) not something that this country would dream of engaging in, and I'm encouraged by some of the things I've heard from the continent in the same sense," Johnson told a Downing Street briefing.
ALSO READ
Britain's royals silent as 'Megxit' crisis rages after bombshell interview
Britain deeply concerned by China's electoral proposals for Hong Kong
Britain's cats and dogs face pet-food pouch shortage
Britain deeply concerns by China's electoral proposals for Hong Kong
Britain deeply concerned by China's electoral proposals for Hong Kong