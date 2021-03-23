Left Menu

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:30 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:30 IST
33,000 people got COVID-19 vaccine shots in Delhi by 6 pm on Tuesday

Over 33,000 beneficiaries received shots of COVID-19 vaccine in the national capital by 6 pm on Tuesday, officials said.

Vaccination centres in the city have been operating from 9 am to 9 pm since Monday. In the age bracket of 45-59 years, 3,079 beneficiaries received the shots, while 15,639 senior citizens also got their first jabs by 6 pm, an official said.

The second dose of vaccine was given to 10,217 people, he said, adding, 2,778 frontline workers and 1,764 healthcare workers got their first shots.

A total of 33,477 people were vaccinated across the city and one case of minor AEFI (adverse events following immunisation) was recorded by 6 pm, officials said.

Last week, Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal had said the number of vaccination centres will be doubled to 1,000 from about 500 at present spanning both government and private facilities.

He had announced that the number of daily inoculations in Delhi will be augmented from 30,000-40,000 to 1.25 lakh.

Delhi reported 1,101 coronavirus cases on Tuesday, the highest in over three months, while four people succumbed to the disease. It was the first time since December 24 that the city has recorded more than 1,000 cases.

The new 1,101 cases are the highest since December 19 when 1,139 cases were recorded, according to official data. Amid a rise in coronavirus cases, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority on Tuesday ordered that there will be no public celebrations in the national capital during upcoming festivals such as Holi and Navratri.

Chief Secretary Vijay Dev directed authorities to ensure strict compliance of the order.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

