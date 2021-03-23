Left Menu

COVID-19: DG prisons authorised to grant special parole to convicts in J-K

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 23-03-2021 23:40 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:40 IST
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Tuesday authorised the DGP (prisons) to grant special parole to convicts for a period of two months, extendable for another two months if the coronavirus situation in the Union Territory does not improve.

The order to this effect was issued by Additional Secretary to the Home Department Qazi Irfan here.

“In exercise of the powers conferred under sub-section (5) of section 432 of the code of criminal procedure, 1973 the government hereby authorises the DGP (prisons) J&K being the competent authority, under the Jammu and Kashmir suspension of sentence rules, 2020, to grant special parole, in respect of categories of convict prisoners, mentioned in government order No. 100-Home of 2020 dated April 2 2020, for a further period of two months, extendable for another two months if the COVID-19 pandemic situation in the UT of J&K does not improve or further worsens subject to the condition laid down in the order ibid,'' the order read.

The COVID-19 tally in Jammu and Kashmir rose to 1,28,679 on Tuesday with 157 fresh cases, including 41 travellers, even as two new fatalities due to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, officials said.

