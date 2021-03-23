White House says 27 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to ship out this week

White House says 27 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to ship out this weekReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:45 IST
The White House on Tuesday said 27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed to U.S. states and other localities this week, including 4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.
White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients updated the nation's governors on the vaccine supply in a call earlier Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.
