Left Menu

White House says 27 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to ship out this week

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:22 IST | Created: 23-03-2021 23:45 IST
White House says 27 mln COVID-19 vaccine doses to ship out this week
Representative image

The White House on Tuesday said 27 million COVID-19 vaccine doses will be distributed to U.S. states and other localities this week, including 4 million doses from Johnson & Johnson.

White House coronavirus response coordinator Jeff Zients updated the nation's governors on the vaccine supply in a call earlier Tuesday, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on board Air Force One.

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan court suspends notice to scribe charged with anti-state rhetoric

Islamabad High Court IHC on Monday suspended the notice issued to senior journalist and former chairman of Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority Pemra Absar Alam by Federal Investigation Agency FIA over his recent tweets and social...

‘Seize the moment’ to recover and rebuild better, UN deputy chief urges Asia-Pacific nations

Addressing the eighth Asia-Pacific Forum on Sustainable Development, convened by the UN Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific ESCAP, Amina Mohammed, highlighted the importance of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development...

White House considers executive actions on gun violence

U.S. President Joe Biden is considering a number of executive actions to address gun violence in addition to legislative proposals, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki told reporters on Tuesday.We are certainly considering a range of levers, ...

Soccer-De Bruyne unsure of workload as Belgium kick off World Cup campaign

Kevin De Bruyne has not discussed with Belgium coach Roberto Martinez whether he will feature in all three of their World Cup qualifiers over the next week or be spared with a tough club schedule ahead. I have no idea what the coach is aimi...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021