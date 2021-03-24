Maha minister Dhananjay Munde contracts COVID-19 for 2nd time

Maha minister Dhananjay Munde contracts COVID-19 for 2nd timePTI | Mumbai | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:10 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:10 IST
Maharashtra Minister Dhananjay Munde said he had tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, adding that his health was fine.
This is the second time the state minister for social justice is contracting COVID-19, the first being in June last year.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Dhananjay Munde
- Maharashtra
- social justice