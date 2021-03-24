Left Menu

Dutch curfew, curbs extended as COVID-19 cases surge

A nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks until late April, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday. Rising numbers of infections and hospital admissions meant that there could be no easing of restrictions in the short term, he told a televised news conference.

Reuters | Amsterdam | Updated: 24-03-2021 00:28 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 00:15 IST
Dutch curfew, curbs extended as COVID-19 cases surge
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

A nationwide curfew and other curbs aimed at containing the coronavirus in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks until late April, Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said on Tuesday.

Rising numbers of infections and hospital admissions meant that there could be no easing of restrictions in the short term, he told a televised news conference. "The number of corona patients in intensive care is on the rise. The third wave is starting to become visible. That is why the current package of measures is being extended," the government said in a statement.

New coronavirus cases increased by 16% to more than 46,000 in the week through Tuesday, the fastest pace since mid-January, the National Institute for Public Health (RIVM) said. The imposition of the first Dutch curfew since World War Two, on Jan. 23, sparked days of rioting across the country.

Rutte said that, while it was being extended, from March 31 the start time would be pushed back by one hour to 10 p.m. It would continue to run until 04:30 a.m. Bars and restaurants in the Netherlands have been closed for five months, while many shops have only very limited options to receive customers and public gatherings are banned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-Houghton ruled out for Man City's trip to Barcelona

Manchester City will be without captain Steph Houghton for their Womens Champions League quarter-final, first leg away to Barcelona on Wednesday because of an Achilles tendon injury. It is one we anticipated would have settled down by now. ...

Biden to unveil 2022 discretionary funding request next week -official

The Biden administration plans to release its discretionary funding request for 2022 next week, with a full budget proposal set to be unveiled later this spring, a budget official said on Tuesday.The official, who declined to be named, said...

No clear winner in Israeli election - Israeli TV exit polls

Israels election on Tuesday was too close to call, according to TV exit polls, with both Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his opponents falling short of a governing majority in parliament.Naftali Bennett, a former defence minister who ...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Equities, oil prices fall on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge

World equity benchmarks and oil prices drifted lower on Tuesday while safe-haven assets gained as an extended economic lockdown in Germany and U.S. and European sanctions on China curbed risk appetite. Rising concerns over a third wave of t...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021