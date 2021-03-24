Mexico's coronavirus death toll rises to 199,048 - health ministry

Mexico on Tuesday reported 5,881 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and 809 more fatalities, bringing its total to 2,203,041 infections and 199,048 deaths, according to health ministry data.

The real numbers of infected people and deaths are likely significantly higher than the official count, the ministry has said.

Advertisement

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)