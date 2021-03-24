AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours after health officials publicly criticized the drugmaker for using "outdated information" to show how well the immunization worked. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* The European Commission will on Wednesday extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies. * Germany is extending its lockdown until April 18 and calling on citizens to stay at home over the Easter holidays to try to break a third wave of the pandemic.

* Spain said it was easing a ban on travel from Britain, three months after suspending flights for all but Spanish nationals and residents over concerns about a more contagious variant of the coronavirus. * German hotel owners are fuming over an extension to measures that bar citizens from going on vacation in their own country but allow them to travel abroad. * Poland will announce new COVID-19 restrictions for the next two weeks by Thursday at the latest, as the country braces for what could be a second Easter spent under a strict lockdown. * Norway is introducing new national measures to contain the coronavirus outbreak, including a ban on the public serving of alcohol, and will postpone the introduction of a plan to reopen society.

* A nationwide curfew and other curbs in the Netherlands will be extended by three weeks until late April. AMERICAS

* The coronavirus is surging "dangerously" across Brazil, the World Health Organization's regional director for the Americas warned. * Canada said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. health officials.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Pakistan has bought more than 1 million doses of Chinese Sinopharm and CanSino Biologics COVID-19 vaccines, its first purchase from any manufacturer having previously relied on donations.

* India will expand its vaccination campaign from April 1 to include everyone aged above 45 to meet a demand by many states grappling with a second surge in infections. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* Yemen's internationally recognised government declared a health emergency in areas under its control, as infections in a second wave of a coronavirus epidemic surge. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A COVID-19 vaccine candidate being developed by a unit of China's Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc has gained clinical trial approval from the Chinese regulator, Joincare Pharmaceutical Group Industry said. * New late-stage trial data show Regeneron and Roche's antibody cocktail against COVID-19 cut hospitalisation or death by 70% versus a placebo in non-hospitalised patients, the Swiss drugmaker said.

ECONOMIC IMPACT * World equity benchmarks and oil prices drifted lower while safe-haven assets gained as an extended economic lockdown in Germany, and U.S. and European sanctions on China, curbed risk appetite worldwide.

* Prospects for a recovery from the COVID-induced economic slowdown are uncertain and uneven, with some emerging economies and almost all low-income countries at risk of lower growth, the IMF's managing director said. (Compiled by Aditya Soni, Federico Maccioni and Jagoda Darlak; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

