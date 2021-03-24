Health News Roundup: Pfizer Inc starts early-stage U.S. trial of oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy

Pfizer Inc has started an early-stage U.S. trial of an oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy that could be prescribed to patients at the first sign of infection, the company said on Tuesday. The drugmaker, which developed the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. with Germany's BioNTech SA, said the antiviral candidate showed potent activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in lab studies.

Boston Scientific in $189 million settlement with U.S. states over surgical mesh devices

Boston Scientific Corp agreed to pay $188.7 million to settle claims by most U.S. states that it deceptively marketed its surgical mesh devices to consumers. The settlement with 47 states and Washington, D.C. was announced on Tuesday by several state attorneys general. Boston Scientific also agreed to describe more accurately to consumers the safety and risks of using mesh.

