UK's Johnson says vaccine success down to 'greed' -The Sun

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday that Britain's vaccine success was due to capitalism and greed, The Sun newspaper reported amid tensions with the European Union over supplies. "The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed my friends," The Sun newspaper quoted him as telling a group of lawmakers. Johnson's Downing Street office declined to offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 02:39 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 02:39 IST
Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday that Britain's vaccine success was due to capitalism and greed, The Sun newspaper reported amid tensions with the European Union over supplies. "The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed my friends," The Sun newspaper quoted him as telling a group of lawmakers.

Johnson's Downing Street office declined to offer an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Britain is gradually easing restrictions under a plan underpinned by the success of the national vaccination campaign, which has seen more than 28 million people receive a first vaccine dose.

On Tuesday, an EU official said the European Commission will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies.

