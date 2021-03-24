Left Menu

Canada recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite U.S. criticism of trial data

"The bottom line is that doesn't change recommendations on the AstraZeneca vaccine at this time." There will be a delay of a day or two on delivery of Moderna vaccines this week, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said, adding that bookings for shots will not be affected. Canada also said it would give C$23.7 million ($18.9 million) to Ontario to open more voluntary isolation sites for those who become infected with the virus and need a place to quarantine as cases surge.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 03:05 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:05 IST
Canada recommends AstraZeneca vaccine despite U.S. criticism of trial data

Canada on Tuesday said the AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccine is safe and will continue to be recommended for use despite criticism from U.S. officials of the drugmaker's analysis of the shot's efficacy in a large trial, health officials said. "The message is that the efficacy and the safety of the vaccine have been shown," senior Health Canada official Marc Berthiaume said. "It continues to be beneficial for Canadians to prevent COVID-19."

Deliveries of coronavirus vaccines are ramping up in Canada, with some 2 million doses of the Pfizer Inc/BioNTech SE and Moderna Inc vaccines coming this week. The United States said it is sharing 1.5 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine with Canada as early as this week. The U.S. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases said on Monday that the independent monitoring board charged with ensuring the safety and accuracy of AstraZeneca's latest trial said the company may have given an incomplete view of the shot's effectiveness. The company has since said it will publish up-to-date results https://www.reuters.com/article/idUSKBN2BF1RE from its latest trial within 48 hours.

"We will look at the complete data package (from the U.S.) sometime in April, and will assess and communicate the results," said Supriya Sharma, chief medical adviser at Health Canada, the federal health ministry. "The bottom line is that doesn't change recommendations on the AstraZeneca vaccine at this time." There will be a delay of a day or two on delivery of Moderna vaccines this week, Alberta's chief medical officer of health said, adding that bookings for shots will not be affected.

Canada also said it would give C$23.7 million ($18.9 million) to Ontario to open more voluntary isolation sites for those who become infected with the virus and need a place to quarantine as cases surge. Saskatchewan's provincial government imposed new restrictions in the city of Regina and surrounding area, including a ban on private indoor gatherings, due to a spike in infections caused by highly contagious new virus variants.

Quebec, which has avoided a third wave of infections, will allow its older high school students to attend class daily starting March 29. Canada has recorded 940,000 virus infections and more than 22,700 deaths from COVID-19.

($1 = 1.2561 Canadian dollars)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

DIV DIV

DIV DIV...

Biden says 100 million relief checks to be distributed by Wednesday

The Biden administration will have distributed 100 million relief checks by Wednesday as part of a 1.9 trillion coronavirus stimulus package, President Joe Biden said on Tuesday.The U.S. Treasury on Monday said it had issued the latest roun...

Canada judge rejects Huawei CFO's request to add evidence in extradition case

A Canadian judge rejected Huawei Chief Financial Officer Meng Wanzhous request to add evidence in her extradition case, as a federal prosecutor argued on Tuesday that Mengs legal team had presented a story of her arrest that did not fit the...

Online brokerage Robinhood confidentially files for U.S. IPO

Robinhood Markets Inc, the online brokerage at the heart of the historic retail trading frenzy that gripped Wall Street this year, has confidentially submitted plans to regulators for a U.S. initial public offering, the company disclosed on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021