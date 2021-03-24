Left Menu

UK PM says capitalism spurred companies to vaccine success -The Sun

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday Britain's vaccine success was due to capitalism and greed, The Sun newspaper reported, in comments aimed at praising pharmaceutical companies for their work on COVID-19 shots. "The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed my friends," The Sun newspaper quoted him as saying during a meeting with Conservative lawmakers to rally them to support coronavirus restrictions.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 03:22 IST
UK PM says capitalism spurred companies to vaccine success -The Sun
File Photo Image Credit: Flickr

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told lawmakers on Tuesday Britain's vaccine success was due to capitalism and greed, The Sun newspaper reported, in comments aimed at praising pharmaceutical companies for their work on COVID-19 shots.

"The reason we have the vaccine success is because of capitalism, because of greed my friends," The Sun newspaper quoted him as saying during a meeting with Conservative lawmakers to rally them to support coronavirus restrictions. The Sun reported that he later added: "Actually I regret saying it" and that he asked lawmakers repeatedly to "forget I said that".

Johnson's Downing Street office declined an immediate comment when contacted by Reuters. Britain is gradually easing restrictions under a plan underpinned by the success of the national vaccination campaign, which has seen more than 28 million people receive a first vaccine dose.

On Tuesday, an EU official said the European Commission will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equity futures under pressure after U.S. stocks, oil slide

Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower on Wednesday as the cost of the U.S. stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors risk appetite. Hong Kongs Hang Seng index futures fell 0.2. In Japan, Nikke...

Biden's nomination for Pentagon policy adviser hits roadblock

President Joe Bidens nomination of Colin Kahl to be the Pentagons top policy adviser ran into a roadblock on Tuesday when two Democratic senators said they would not back him until the president committed to a more diverse Cabinet. Senator ...

N.Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast on Sunday -Yonhap

North Korea fired two cruise missiles off its west coast on Sunday in its first publicly known weapons test since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, South Koreas Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.The Yonhap report, which came afte...

Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as Bolsonaro swears in fourth minister

Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro prepared to address the nation after swearing in his fourth health minister since the countrys snowballing coronavirus pandemic began last year. The new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021