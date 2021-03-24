Left Menu

Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as Bolsonaro swears in fourth minister

Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro prepared to address the nation after swearing in his fourth health minister since the country's snowballing coronavirus pandemic began last year.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 04:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 04:44 IST
Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as Bolsonaro swears in fourth minister

Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro prepared to address the nation after swearing in his fourth health minister since the country's snowballing coronavirus pandemic began last year. The new record number of daily deaths underlines the scale of Brazil's outbreak, which is spiraling out of control thanks to a lumpy vaccine rollout and a messy patchwork of public health restrictions that are pushing the country's hospitals to breaking point.

Bolsonaro is under mounting pressure to control the outbreak, after repeatedly playing down the virus, sowing doubts about vaccines and fighting state and local lockdown measures. On Tuesday, ahead of a televised national address, he swore in cardiologist Marcelo Queiroga in a closed ceremony, the Health Ministry said in a statement. Tapped by Bolsonaro on March 15, Queiroga replaces Eduardo Pazuello, an active-duty army general who has overseen most of the pandemic response.

It remains to be seen what path Queiroga will chart as health minister. Pazuello's two predecessors both left government after clashing with Bolsonaro's views on COVID-19. Bolsonaro has gained international notoriety for his efforts to fight lockdowns, dismiss mask mandates and advocate unproven remedies such as hydroxychloroquine.

On Tuesday, he received a fresh setback when Brazil's Supreme Court refused to hear his appeal against several states' measures restricting economic activity to slow contagion, according to a document seen by Reuters. The country's federally funded Fiocruz Institute, which is producing the AstraZeneca vaccine that serves as the cornerstone of the government's vaccine rollout, said on Tuesday it would only deliver 18.8 million shots in April, down from an initial forecast of 30 million. It said it was working as hard as possible to speed up manufacturing and deliver reliable production estimates.

Only 2.6% of Brazilian adults have so far received two vaccines doses, according to a Fiocruz survey, while 7.6% of the population, or 12.1 million people, have received one shot. The World Health Organization's (WHO) regional director for the Americas, Carissa Etienne, said on Tuesday that the virus is surging "dangerously" across Brazil, and urged all Brazilians to adopt preventive measures to stop the spread.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Google Chat gets revamped UI on the web, similar to that in Gmail

New options added to customize notifications in Google Chat, Chat in Gmail

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

GLOBAL MARKETS-Asian equity futures under pressure after U.S. stocks, oil slide

Asian stocks were poised to follow Wall Street lower on Wednesday as the cost of the U.S. stimulus and infrastructure plans and new pandemic curbs limited investors risk appetite. Hong Kongs Hang Seng index futures fell 0.2. In Japan, Nikke...

Biden's nomination for Pentagon policy adviser hits roadblock

President Joe Bidens nomination of Colin Kahl to be the Pentagons top policy adviser ran into a roadblock on Tuesday when two Democratic senators said they would not back him until the president committed to a more diverse Cabinet. Senator ...

N.Korea fired two cruise missiles off west coast on Sunday -Yonhap

North Korea fired two cruise missiles off its west coast on Sunday in its first publicly known weapons test since U.S. President Joe Biden took office, South Koreas Yonhap news agency reported on Wednesday.The Yonhap report, which came afte...

Brazil sees record COVID-19 deaths as Bolsonaro swears in fourth minister

Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday, as President Jair Bolsonaro prepared to address the nation after swearing in his fourth health minister since the countrys snowballing coronavirus pandemic began last year. The new ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021