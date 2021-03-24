Left Menu

China producing 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day - Xinhua

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 24-03-2021 07:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 07:55 IST
China producing 5 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines per day - Xinhua

China's daily production of COVID-19 vaccines has reached 5 million doses, the official Xinhua news agency reported on Wednesday, citing comments from Minister of Industry and Information Technology Xiao Yaqing.

