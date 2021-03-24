Is Death Resulting from Coronavirus Covered Under Term Plans?

Life is totally unpredictable. When we least expect something bad to come our way, some crisis may catch us unaware. This is one reason many people in India plan for contingencies with term insurance plans. These plans are particularly helpful in case of a financial crisis – they can help your family get through the income loss after your untimely demise.

With more than 89 million confirmed cases of COVID-19 till Jan 12, 2021, reported to WHO, Coronavirus has become the biggest challenge to our lives. Since it is a matter of life and death, many people seek clarifications on the death claim eligibility under term insurance on account of COVID-19 disease. Alongside, there are COVID insurance plans available in the market to provide financial assistance for the medical expenses for COVID-19 treatment.

Amidst the sudden build-up of information on a pandemic like COVID, the truth often gets unnoticed, and misconceptions are amplified for no good reason. If you want to know if deaths resulting from Coronavirus infection are covered under term plans, read more.

Death Claim Advantage for Existing Policy Holders

The importance of term insurance purchase is highly emphasized during the COVID pandemic. It is because term plans cover the risk of loss of life and offer adequate protection to your loved ones. Thus knowing what is life insurance and how it works become essential.

Most life insurance companies in India have clarified that deaths due to COVID-19 disease will be treated as general death. It means the death claims are admissible if the insured is diagnosed with Coronavirus post the issuance of a term plan. Hence, if you already bought a term insurance policy, it will be treated as COVID term insurance, making the nominee eligible for its benefits. Since the risk of contracting this virus is there for everyone, having COVID insurance will help your family continue with their lives without worrying about an income.

You should also know that the insurers may ask for health certificates or COVID diagnosis reports to complete the investigation before approving any claim. No particular guidelines or terms are applicable for deaths resulting from COVID-19 disease. Hence, if you want to secure your family's future, now is the right time to buy a term plan as COVID insurance.

More About COVID Insurance Policies Mandated by IRDAI

Keeping in mind the impact of COVID pandemic, IRDAI has made it mandatory for all general and standalone health insurers to offer Corona Kavach policy. Currently, thirty insurers in India are offering this COVID insurance policy, which offers several benefits, including the following:

Insurance coverage for expenses incurred for COVID hospitalization, home care treatment, pre-and post-hospitalization, and many others

Optional coverage for hospital daily cash, which is 0.5% of the selected sum insured payable every day for continued hospitalization for a maximum of 15 days

Individuals who buy this COVID insurance policy are entitled to its benefits on a positive Coronavirus infection diagnosis in a government-authorized center. You can buy this policy for any of three policy terms – three and a half months, six and a half months, and nine and a half months.

About Purchasing a New Term Policy During the Current Pandemic

As it is generally said, there is no specific time to buy a term policy. If you have not purchased it yet but want protection against the risk of losing life due to this disease, you can buy one now. The premium of COVID term insurance will be determined as per the careful examination of your present health condition and medical history. To ensure that your loved ones stand a chance to receive COVID insurance benefits, you must not be infected with Coronavirus while buying the policy.

Given the vast scale of this disease, you may need to pay a bit high premium on buying term insurance these days. It is advisable to read policy documents carefully to understand various inclusions and exclusions of COVID insurance plans. Think of this pandemic as a wake-up call for you to buy COVID term insurance – a decision that you have been procrastinating for so long. You can gain a better edge over the non-insured individuals with the right selection of a term plan.

What Else Should You Consider During COVID Pandemic?

Losing a loved one unexpectedly because of COVID-19 disease is just one side of the pandemic. On the other hand, there are financial aspects, such as loss of income, lesser return on investment in the business, and job insecurity. An all-inclusive financial plan should cover all these aspects as well.

If you want to know where you can invest during the pandemic, start by knowing what is life insurance and its different types. Look for savings and income plans that offer guaranteed payouts and include them in your portfolio. This is how you can create a 360-degree protection plan to deal with these uncertain times.

