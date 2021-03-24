Thane mayor seeks additional doses of COVID-19 vaccines

Thane Mayor Naresh Mhaske has written to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray demanding more doses of COVID-19 vaccines in view of the ''rising demand'' from people.

Mhaske stated the Thane Municipal Corporation (TMC) had received 1,62,500 doses of Covishield vaccine, out of which 94,042 doses were used while 68,458 doses are in stock.

The current stock of Covaxin doses, out of 39,220 received, is 20,825.

A total of 1,12,437 eligible people have been inoculated until now in TMC areas.

Mhaske, who also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, stated the available stock of both the vaccines will be insufficient in near future in view of a surge in COVID-19 cases and the TMC expanding its vaccination drive. The civic body recently allowed private hospitals to administer shots.

Mhaske said the TMC has the centralised vaccine storage facility in Thane city which can provide space for vaccination to other civic bodies.

In March 23, the tally of COVID-19 cases in Thane district stood at 2,93,154.

