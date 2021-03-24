Left Menu

India reports 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 275 deaths in last 24 hours

India reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:25 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:25 IST
India reports 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 275 deaths in last 24 hours
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

India reported 47,262 new COVID-19 cases, 23,907 recoveries and 275 deaths in the last 24 hours, as per the Union Health Ministry on Wednesday. With this, the total cases in the country mounted to 1,17,34,058 including 3,68,457 active cases and 1,12,05,160 recoveries. The death toll has gone up to 1,60,441.

With 2,31,942 active coronavirus cases, Maharashtra continues to remain the most affected state. 22,47,495 recovered from the disease while 53,589 people died in the state. According to the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 10,25,628 samples were tested on March 23. A total of 23,64,38,861 samples had been tested up to March 23.

A total of 5,08,41,286 COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered so far. Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh are reporting a surge in daily COVID-19 cases and together they account for 80.5 per cent of the total new cases registered in the last 24 hours, informed the union health ministry on Monday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Indore: 24-hr COVID control room monitors home isolated patients

As COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradeshs Indore have been rising, the health department of the district is helping positive patients under home isolation through a control room. The district control room of COVID-19 in Indore helps the patients...

ODI omission motivates me, deep down I know something lacking in my game: Shafali Verma

Far from disappointed at being overlooked for ODIs despite her swashbuckling T20 show, Indias teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says it motivates her to work harder as deep down, she knows there is something lacking in her game.The 17...

Delhiites having drinks at clubs to soon have option to place order for 'full bottle' on table

Delhiites will soon have an option to place order for a full bottle of liquor on their tables in hotels and clubs as a Group of Ministers headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has recommended several steps that are part of excise r...

TSMC shares slide, as Taiwan plays down Intel's $20 bln expansion challenge

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co Ltd TSMC shares fell nearly 4 on Wednesday after Intel Corp announced a 20 billion plan to expand its advanced chip manufacturing capacity, even as Taiwans economy minister sought to downplay the impact...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021