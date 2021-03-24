Pfizer Inc has started an early-stage U.S. trial of an oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy that could be prescribed to patients at the first sign of infection, the company said on Tuesday. The drugmaker, which developed the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. with Germany's BioNTech SA, said the antiviral candidate showed potent activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in lab studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)