Left Menu

Reuters Health News Summary

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:27 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:27 IST
Reuters Health News Summary

Pfizer Inc has started an early-stage U.S. trial of an oral COVID-19 antiviral therapy that could be prescribed to patients at the first sign of infection, the company said on Tuesday. The drugmaker, which developed the first authorized COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. with Germany's BioNTech SA, said the antiviral candidate showed potent activity against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in lab studies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Krispy Kreme gives away treat to vaccinated; NFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniatureIn a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, ...

Indore: 24-hr COVID control room monitors home isolated patients

As COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradeshs Indore have been rising, the health department of the district is helping positive patients under home isolation through a control room. The district control room of COVID-19 in Indore helps the patients...

ODI omission motivates me, deep down I know something lacking in my game: Shafali Verma

Far from disappointed at being overlooked for ODIs despite her swashbuckling T20 show, Indias teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says it motivates her to work harder as deep down, she knows there is something lacking in her game.The 17...

Delhiites having drinks at clubs to soon have option to place order for 'full bottle' on table

Delhiites will soon have an option to place order for a full bottle of liquor on their tables in hotels and clubs as a Group of Ministers headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has recommended several steps that are part of excise r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021