Left Menu

Taiwan to help allies buy vaccines, but not from China

Chinese-claimed Taiwan has formal ties with only 15 countries, mostly poor and developing states in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, and Beijing has stepped up efforts to coax them away from Taipei. Taiwan said last week it was helping its sole diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, buy COVID-19 vaccines, after protests in the country over the Paraguayan government's handling of the health crisis.

Reuters | Taipei | Updated: 24-03-2021 10:36 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 10:36 IST
Taiwan to help allies buy vaccines, but not from China

Taiwan will help its handful of remaining diplomatic allies buy COVID-19 vaccines but on the condition that Taiwanese money is not used to obtain Chinese vaccines, Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said on Wednesday. Chinese-claimed Taiwan has formal ties with only 15 countries, mostly poor and developing states in Latin America, the Caribbean and the Pacific, and Beijing has stepped up efforts to coax them away from Taipei.

Taiwan said last week it was helping its sole diplomatic ally in South America, Paraguay, buy COVID-19 vaccines, after protests in the country over the Paraguayan government's handling of the health crisis. Wu told parliament they will help their allies buy the vaccines they need.

"But one of the conditions is that Chinese vaccines cannot be bought. Or, if you buy Chinese vaccines, then you cannot use our Taiwanese money," he added. While Taiwan has provided masks and other equipment to other countries to control the pandemic, it only began its vaccine programme this week, with domestically developed shots not likely to roll out until the middle of the year at the earliest.

China however has already begun offering its vaccines to mostly developing countries. On Monday, Paraguay's Foreign Ministry said the government had been approached by people "whose legitimacy or links with the government of the People's Republic of China has not been proven" about vaccines.

It said these unnamed people had suggested the precondition for getting the vaccines would be to ditch Taiwan, and denounced the "distressing humanitarian scenario" that anyone should try and use the pandemic for political or economic gains. Wu said he was confident in Taiwan's ties with Paraguay, who he said "abhorred" China.

"The Paraguayan government knows that there is China's shadow, Chinese funds and Chinese channels behind the turmoil there, and they abhor China," he said. The Chinese Foreign Ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Beijing views Taiwan's democratically elected government as illegitimate, and considers the island merely a Chinese province with no right to state-to-state ties.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Odd News Roundup: Krispy Kreme gives away treat to vaccinated; NFT digital artwork by humanoid robot Sophia and more

Following is a summary of current odd news briefs.Lego collector recreates Vietnam street scenes in miniatureIn a room crammed from ceiling to floor with boxes, cabinets and drawers of Lego bricks, Hoang Dang intently builds a bright blue, ...

Indore: 24-hr COVID control room monitors home isolated patients

As COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradeshs Indore have been rising, the health department of the district is helping positive patients under home isolation through a control room. The district control room of COVID-19 in Indore helps the patients...

ODI omission motivates me, deep down I know something lacking in my game: Shafali Verma

Far from disappointed at being overlooked for ODIs despite her swashbuckling T20 show, Indias teenage batting sensation Shafali Verma says it motivates her to work harder as deep down, she knows there is something lacking in her game.The 17...

Delhiites having drinks at clubs to soon have option to place order for 'full bottle' on table

Delhiites will soon have an option to place order for a full bottle of liquor on their tables in hotels and clubs as a Group of Ministers headed by Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has recommended several steps that are part of excise r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021