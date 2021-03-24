Left Menu

Bulgaria reports record-high 4,851 daily COVID-19 cases

Reuters | Sofia | Updated: 24-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:39 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

Bulgaria reported 4,851 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, its highest daily tally on record, government health data showed on Wednesday.

In total, the Balkan country of 7 million people has recorded 312,741 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 12,307 deaths.

