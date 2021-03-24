Bulgaria reports record-high 4,851 daily COVID-19 cases

Bulgaria reports record-high 4,851 daily COVID-19 casesReuters | Sofia | Updated: 24-03-2021 11:44 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 11:39 IST
Bulgaria reported 4,851 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, its highest daily tally on record, government health data showed on Wednesday.
In total, the Balkan country of 7 million people has recorded 312,741 cases since the start of the pandemic, including 12,307 deaths.
