Uzbekistan to start mass coronavirus vaccination from April 1

Uzbekistan will launch its vaccination campaign against the novel coronavirus with the AstraZeneca vaccine from April 1, an Uzbek health official said on Wednesday. Elderly and disabled people, employees of the healthcare and education systems as well as members of law enforcement agencies will be vaccinated first, the deputy head of sanitary and epidemiological welfare and public health service, Nurmat Atabekov, told media.

Uzbekistan last week received its first 660,000-dose batch of the AstraZeneca vaccine, provided for free under the COVAX initiative. "We are waiting to receive 1.5 million doses of the same vaccine," he said. Uzbekistan is negotiating with Russia to get 1 million doses of its Sputnik-V vaccine as well, he said, adding that it will also use a vaccine developed by China's Anhui Zhifei Longcom Biopharmaceutical Co.

