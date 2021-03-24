Poland will likely report over 29,000 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday - official

Left Menu

Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 24-03-2021 12:31 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 12:29 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

Poland will likely report over 29,000 new daily coronavirus cases on Wednesday, the prime minister's top aide Michal Dworczyk said.

"We are waiting for the final data but all indications are that we will have over 29,000 new infections," Dworczyk told private television broadcaster Polsat News.

Poland's highest daily number of new COVID-19 cases to date - 27,875 - was reported in November.

