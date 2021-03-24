India detects novel coronavirus variant

India detects novel coronavirus variantReuters | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:02 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:02 IST
India's health ministry said on Wednesday that a novel variant of the coronavirus had been detected in the country in addition to many other variants of concern (VOCs) also found abroad.
"Though VOCs and a new double mutant variant have been found in India, these have not been detected in numbers sufficient to either establish a direct relationship or explain the rapid increase in cases in some States," the health ministry said in a statement.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
