France still facing several difficult weeks due to COVID -minister

France still facing several difficult weeks due to COVID -ministerReuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:22 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:16 IST
France is facing several difficult weeks ahead due to the new spread of the COVID-19 virus, which has led the government to enforce a new lockdown in some parts of the country, Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said on Wednesday.
"We still have several difficult weeks ahead of us", he told BFM TV.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
