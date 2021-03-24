Poland facing tougher COVID-19 curbs as infections rise - PM's aide
Poland will likely have to toughen COVID-19 restrictions again after reporting what early figures suggest will be a record number of new infections on Wednesday, the prime minister's top aide Michal Dworczyk said.
The government ordered theatres, shopping malls, hotels, and cinemas to close last week after a rise in cases, driven by the variant of the coronavirus first spotted in Britain. But there have been growing media reports that it will have to bring in more curbs ahead of the busy Easter holidays, usually marked by packed church services and family gatherings in the deeply Catholic country.
"We cannot remain indifferent to this situation and we will have to make decisions that will be communicated tomorrow," Dworczyk said. He declined to provide details on the curbs.
