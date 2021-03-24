Left Menu

SKF India Announces Cost Coverage of COVID-19 Vaccination for all Employees and their Immediate Family Members

Pune, Maharashtra, India NewsVoir In its commitment to ensure employee health and well-being, SKF India announced cost coverage for COVID-19 vaccination drive for all employees and their immediate family members as per the guidelines by the Government of India.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 24-03-2021 13:55 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 13:55 IST
Pune, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir) In its commitment to ensure employee health and well-being, SKF India announced cost coverage for COVID-19 vaccination drive for all employees and their immediate family members as per the guidelines by the Government of India. Through this drive SKF intends to extend support for employees and their families in obtaining vaccines through a seamless process. Reaffirming SKF India’s commitment, Gautam Kumar, CHRO, Director HR, SKF India Ltd., said, “We believe that covering the cost of COVID-19 vaccination for our employees and their immediate family members expresses our gratitude for their persistent support and absolute trust in us. We encourage vaccination for our people who are eligible and choose to receive the vaccine to protect themselves and their families and help our nation fight COVID.” Under the vaccination initiative, SKF India has urged its employees to register themselves and their immediate family members including spouse, children, and parents at the suitable government approved COVID vaccination centers to follow the process of receiving the vaccination. The company will reimburse the cost associated in the two mandatory vaccine shots included in the immunization programme. SKF’s mission is to be the undisputed leader in the bearing business. SKF offers solutions around the rotating shaft, including bearings, seals, lubrication management, condition monitoring and maintenance services. SKF is represented in more than 130 countries and has around 17,000 distributor locations worldwide. Annual sales in 2019 were SEK 86 013 million and the number of employees was 43 360. For more information, please visit: www.skf.com/in.

