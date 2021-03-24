French culture minister taken to hospital with COVID-19 - media

French Culture Minister Roselyne Bachelot has been taken to hospital after being tested positive for Covid-19, French media reported on Wednesday.

Employment minister Elizabeth Borne is already treated in hospital for the disease.

