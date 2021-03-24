Left Menu

Grateful to UNITAR for their kind words, PM Modi says

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness. Grateful to UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier".

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:12 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:12 IST
UNITAR has commended India's remarkable progress in reducing premature mortality from Non-Communicable Diseases. Image Credit: Twitter(@MIB_India)

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to the UN Institute for Training & Research (UNITAR). UNITAR has commended India's remarkable progress in reducing premature mortality from Non-Communicable Diseases. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness. Grateful to UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier".

