Grateful to UNITAR for their kind words, PM Modi says

The Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modi has expressed gratitude to the UN Institute for Training & Research (UNITAR). UNITAR has commended India's remarkable progress in reducing premature mortality from Non-Communicable Diseases. In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "India is at the forefront of initiatives that seek to prevent non-communicable diseases and further wellness. Grateful to UNITAR for their kind words. Together, we all have to make our planet healthier".

(With Inputs fro PIB)