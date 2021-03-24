The European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, EU officials said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called an unexpected meeting with leaders of the federal states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic after they agreed early on Tuesday to extend a lockdown. * Poland will likely have to toughen restrictions again after reporting what early figures suggest will be a record number of new infections.

* Children in Britain will start receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as early as August under provisional government plans to push for maximum national immunity from the coronavirus. * President Vladimir Putin has got immunized against COVID-19 with an unspecified Russian-made vaccine.

* Spain's coronavirus infection rate edged up, highlighting concern that a long decline is in danger of reversing. AMERICAS

* Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths, as pot-banging protests erupted across the country during an address by President Jair Bolsonaro in which he defended his pandemic response and pledged to ramp up vaccinations. * The Brazilian pharmaceutical company that plans to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V said it expected to overcome regulatory obstacles in "two or three" days to obtain authorization to make and sell the shot in Brazil.

* Colombia will impose new restrictions on movement and enact nightly curfews in municipalities with high occupancy levels in intensive care units as it tries to avoid a severe third wave of COVID-19. * Cuba will administer experimental COVID-19 shots to nearly the entire population of the capital, Havana, by May as health authorities carry out massive interventional studies and late-stage trials.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong authorities halted the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech citing defective packaging, triggering scenes of confusion in inoculation centers across the city.

* India has detected a new "double mutant variant" of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, adding to concern as the government struggles with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year. * Shanghai will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for foreign residents.

* Uzbekistan will launch its vaccination campaign with the AstraZeneca vaccine from April 1. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The first 165,000 of up to 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in Ghana. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A large plant being used to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was cleared by U.S. regulators, setting the stage for the weekly U.S. supply to surge more than 20%. * China's daily output of COVID-19 vaccines has reached about 5 million doses, more than tripling the 1.5 million-dose daily production rate on Feb. 1.

* AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours after health officials publicly criticized the drugmaker for using "outdated information" to show how well the immunization worked. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares skidded to a two-week trough on Wednesday and the dollar neared four-month highs as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S. tax increases hit risk appetite, leading to a flight to safety. * Eurozone economic activity made a surprise return to growth this month as factories ramped up production to its fastest pace in over 23 years, offsetting a continuing slowdown in the bloc's dominant services industry.

* Prospects for a recovery from the COVID-induced economic slowdown are uncertain and uneven, with some emerging economies and almost all low-income countries at risk of lower growth, the IMF's managing director said.

