Left Menu

FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

The European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, EU officials said.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:17 IST
FACTBOX-Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The European Commission on Wednesday will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates, and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, EU officials said. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS

* Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and summary of the news. EUROPE

* German Chancellor Angela Merkel has called an unexpected meeting with leaders of the federal states to discuss the coronavirus pandemic after they agreed early on Tuesday to extend a lockdown. * Poland will likely have to toughen restrictions again after reporting what early figures suggest will be a record number of new infections.

* Children in Britain will start receiving a COVID-19 vaccine as early as August under provisional government plans to push for maximum national immunity from the coronavirus. * President Vladimir Putin has got immunized against COVID-19 with an unspecified Russian-made vaccine.

* Spain's coronavirus infection rate edged up, highlighting concern that a long decline is in danger of reversing. AMERICAS

* Brazil suffered a record 3,251 COVID-19 deaths, as pot-banging protests erupted across the country during an address by President Jair Bolsonaro in which he defended his pandemic response and pledged to ramp up vaccinations. * The Brazilian pharmaceutical company that plans to produce Russia's coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V said it expected to overcome regulatory obstacles in "two or three" days to obtain authorization to make and sell the shot in Brazil.

* Colombia will impose new restrictions on movement and enact nightly curfews in municipalities with high occupancy levels in intensive care units as it tries to avoid a severe third wave of COVID-19. * Cuba will administer experimental COVID-19 shots to nearly the entire population of the capital, Havana, by May as health authorities carry out massive interventional studies and late-stage trials.

ASIA-PACIFIC * Hong Kong authorities halted the use of a COVID-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech citing defective packaging, triggering scenes of confusion in inoculation centers across the city.

* India has detected a new "double mutant variant" of the novel coronavirus, the health ministry said, adding to concern as the government struggles with the highest single-day tally of new infections and deaths this year. * Shanghai will offer COVID-19 vaccinations for foreign residents.

* Uzbekistan will launch its vaccination campaign with the AstraZeneca vaccine from April 1. MIDDLE EAST AND AFRICA

* The first 165,000 of up to 7 million COVID-19 vaccine doses that MTN Group is donating to African countries have arrived in Ghana. MEDICAL DEVELOPMENTS

* A large plant being used to manufacture Johnson & Johnson's COVID-19 vaccine was cleared by U.S. regulators, setting the stage for the weekly U.S. supply to surge more than 20%. * China's daily output of COVID-19 vaccines has reached about 5 million doses, more than tripling the 1.5 million-dose daily production rate on Feb. 1.

* AstraZeneca will publish up-to-date results from its major U.S. COVID-19 vaccine trial within 48 hours after health officials publicly criticized the drugmaker for using "outdated information" to show how well the immunization worked. ECONOMIC IMPACT

* Asian shares skidded to a two-week trough on Wednesday and the dollar neared four-month highs as coronavirus lockdowns in Europe and potential U.S. tax increases hit risk appetite, leading to a flight to safety. * Eurozone economic activity made a surprise return to growth this month as factories ramped up production to its fastest pace in over 23 years, offsetting a continuing slowdown in the bloc's dominant services industry.

* Prospects for a recovery from the COVID-induced economic slowdown are uncertain and uneven, with some emerging economies and almost all low-income countries at risk of lower growth, the IMF's managing director said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti moves Delhi HC in AIIMS assault case, seeks setting aside of trial court order

By Sushil Batra Aam Aadmi Party MLA Somnath Bharti on Wednesday moved Delhi High Court challenging the Session Court order which upheld his conviction in the case of assaulting All India Institute of Medical Sciences AIIMS security staff an...

EXCLUSIVE-China's Didi leans towards New York for IPO, eyes valuation of at least $100 bln -sources

Chinas top ride-hailing firm Didi Chuxing is leaning toward picking New York over Hong Kong for its initial public offering IPO, eyeing a valuation of at least 100 billion via the float, two people with direct knowledge of the matter said. ...

FACTBOX-What does UN human rights resolution mean for Sri Lanka?

U.N. human rights boss Michelle Bachelet received a mandate on Tuesday to collect evidence of crimes during Sri Lankas long civil war, which ended in 2009 with the defeat of the separatist Tamil Tigers and an upsurge of civilian deaths.Righ...

Cong warns govt on fallout of farmers' protest, slams economic policies

Opposition Congress on Wednesday urged the government to agree to the demands of farmers who are protesting against the agri laws and send them home happy, warning that making fun of them would prove very costly to it.Initiating the debate ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021