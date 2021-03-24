Left Menu

Kremlin says Putin getting vaccinated sets a good example for Russians

"Although of course, factors such as the president getting vaccinated are a good example for many, many citizens, at least we hope it will be," Peskov said. "Now we've managed to increase production, and the growth rate will be ensured in the coming months and all domestic needs, which are an absolute priority, will be met," he told reporters on a conference call.

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:01 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:37 IST
Kremlin says Putin getting vaccinated sets a good example for Russians
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov Image Credit: ANI

The Kremlin said on Wednesday that President Vladimir Putin had set a good example to Russians by getting vaccinated against COVID-19 and that he would get the second of a two-shot vaccine in around three weeks.

Putin had his first shot on Tuesday but declined to say which of Russia's three vaccines he received, the Kremlin said. It released no photographs or video footage of him getting the shot. Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov also said that Russia's vaccine production had not been enough to satisfy demand in its regions at the beginning of the year but production had since been ramped up.

Demand in Russia for the vaccine was increasing but it was not surging, he told reporters. "Although of course, factors such as the president getting vaccinated are a good example for many, many citizens, at least we hope it will be," Peskov said.

"Now we've managed to increase production, and the growth rate will be ensured in the coming months and all domestic needs, which are an absolute priority, will be met," he told reporters on a conference call. Putin said on Monday that the decision to get vaccinated was a purely voluntary one for Russians.

He said that 4.3 million Russians had so far got two shots of a vaccine, that vaccine production for domestic use was a priority, and that output needed to be increased. Russia has a population of about 144 million.

The most well-known Russian coronavirus vaccine is Sputnik V. Moscow has also given emergency approval to two others, EpiVacCorona and CoviVac.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seacoast development policy on anvil; 225 projects identified: Mandaviya

A policy is on the anvil for development of seacoast and about 225 projects have been identified under it, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.The Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said there are plans to facilitate deve...

Proposed IIT project to be shifted from Melauli: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that the state has planned to shift the proposed IIT campus from Melauli village in Sattari taluka, which had faced stiff agitation by locals.The villagers of Melau...

Wits SRC commended for raising R3.6 million for assisting 3% of students

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology has commended the University of Witwatersrand Student Representative Council SRC for raising R3.6 million towards assisting 3 of students who could not register due to outs...

GameStop tumbles after Reddit darling considers share sale

Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp fell nearly 15 before the bell on Wednesday, after the videogame retailer said it could cash in on a meteoric rise in share price to fund its e-commerce expansion.GameStop has surged nearly 900 so far...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021