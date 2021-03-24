French labour minister leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatment

French labour minister leaves hospital after COVID-19 treatmentReuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2021 15:38 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:38 IST
French Employment Minister Elizabeth Borne said on her Twitter feed that she has left hospital, where she had been treated after testing positive for COVID-19.
"Much relieved to be leaving the hospital now. With all my thanks to the medical staff," she said.
