Left Menu

Ryanair reasonably confident on UK to Europe summer travel -CEO

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:14 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 15:53 IST
Ryanair reasonably confident on UK to Europe summer travel -CEO
Representative image

Ryanair is reasonably confident that Britons will be taking holidays in Europe in June, July, and August, defying gloom in the sector as COVID-19 cases rise in some holiday destinations.

"We're reasonably confident that there will be unrestricted holiday travel for British families going to European beach resorts," Ryanair's Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Sky News on Wednesday.

The Irish low-cost airline, Europe's biggest, also said it was adding 26 new routes to destinations in Greece, Portugal, and Spain from the UK.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Seacoast development policy on anvil; 225 projects identified: Mandaviya

A policy is on the anvil for development of seacoast and about 225 projects have been identified under it, Union Minister Mansukh Mandaviya said on Wednesday.The Ports, Shipping and Waterways Minister said there are plans to facilitate deve...

Proposed IIT project to be shifted from Melauli: Goa CM

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday told the Legislative Assembly that the state has planned to shift the proposed IIT campus from Melauli village in Sattari taluka, which had faced stiff agitation by locals.The villagers of Melau...

Wits SRC commended for raising R3.6 million for assisting 3% of students

The Portfolio Committee on Higher Education, Science and Technology has commended the University of Witwatersrand Student Representative Council SRC for raising R3.6 million towards assisting 3 of students who could not register due to outs...

GameStop tumbles after Reddit darling considers share sale

Shares of Reddit-favorite GameStop Corp fell nearly 15 before the bell on Wednesday, after the videogame retailer said it could cash in on a meteoric rise in share price to fund its e-commerce expansion.GameStop has surged nearly 900 so far...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021