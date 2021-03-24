Left Menu

Brits should get their summer holiday in Europe, Ryanair's O'Leary says

Ryanair is reasonably confident that Britons will be taking holidays in Europe in June, July and August, defying gloom in the sector as COVID-19 cases rise in some holiday destinations. "We're reasonably confident that there will be unrestricted holiday travel for British families going to European beach resorts," Ryanair's Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Sky News on Wednesday.

Reuters | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:04 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:04 IST
"We're reasonably confident that there will be unrestricted holiday travel for British families going to European beach resorts," Ryanair's Group Chief Executive Michael O'Leary told Sky News on Wednesday. The Irish low cost airline, Europe's biggest, also said it was adding 26 new routes to destinations in Greece, Portugal and Spain from the UK.

After warnings from politicians and scientists about rising cases and new variants, airlines and travel companies across Europe have started to brace for a second lost summer season this year. But O'Leary said that in three months time, when more people had been vaccinated, the picture will look different.

"We should be reasonably confident and optimistic," he said. "I think there's a reasonable prospect, higher than 50%, of the UK families will be holidaying in June, July and August, in theory, in Spain, Greece and Portugal as normal."

Britain currently bans all foreign travel, except for work, education or health reasons. However, the government is to review that in April and possibly allow it from May 17.

