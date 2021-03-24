Left Menu

Britain to launch new health security agency to battle pandemics

Britain will launch a new health security agency next week to better prepare for and tackle pandemics by bringing together its testing, analytical and scientific capabilities, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday.

Reuters | London | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:48 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:31 IST
Britain to launch new health security agency to battle pandemics
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain will launch a new health security agency next week to better prepare for and tackle pandemics by bringing together its testing, analytical and scientific capabilities, health minister Matt Hancock said on Wednesday. The new agency, called the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA), will be headed up by Jenny Harries, England's deputy chief medical officer, who has been at the forefront of the government's efforts to tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

Britain has one of the highest death tolls from the novel coronavirus but is gradually easing the latest lockdown under a four-step plan underpinned by the success of its vaccination program. "On the first of April, so next week, we will formally establish the new UK Health Security Agency. UKHSA, as it will be known, will be this country's permanent standing capacity to plan, prevent and respond to external threats to health," Hancock said in a speech to the Local Government Association.

"I want everybody at UKHSA at all levels to wake up every day with a zeal to plan for the next pandemic. That sort of focus is vital, it is vital when the crisis is live like now but in a way that's the easy bit, the hard bit is keeping that focus in the good times too when there's no pandemic on the horizon."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

Live captions in Google Meet for mobile now support four more languages

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

No linkage yet to show that recent surge in COVID-19 cases is due to new variants detected abroad: Union Health Ministry.

No linkage yet to show that recent surge in COVID-19 cases is due to new variants detected abroad Union Health Ministry....

South African president to testify at corruption inquiry

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa will testify as a witness before a long-running corruption inquiry for four days late next month, the presidency said on Wednesday. Ramaphosa will give evidence to the inquiry, chaired by Deputy Chief...

President honours late Cecyl Esau with provincial official funeral

President Cyril Ramaphosa has honoured late Western Cape freedom fighter, academic and community organiser Cecyl Esau by designating his funeral as a Special Provincial Official Funeral Category 2.In terms of Chapter 1.5.2 a of the State, O...

Shreyas out of England ODIs, likely to miss IPL first half too

India batsman Shreyas Iyer was on Wednesday ruled out of the ongoing ODI series against England and left in serious doubt for the first half of the IPL starting next month after dislocating his left shoulder in the opening game here.The inc...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021