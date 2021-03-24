Left Menu

PTI | Puducherry | Updated: 24-03-2021 16:43 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 16:43 IST
126 new COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths reported

The Union Territory of Puducherry registered a spike in new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours ending 10 AM on Wednesday.

A total of 126 cases were identified at the end of examination of 2,124 samples in Puducherry, Karaikal, Mahe and Yanam regions while two senior citizens died of the virus.

This raised the overall tally to 40,645, said the Director of Health and Family Welfare Services S Mohan Kumar in a press release.

Two elderly persons, both belonging to Karaikal, succumbed to the infection during the last 24 hours, raising the toll to 679, he said.

One of the deceased was a man, aged 80, with diabetes and hypertension. The other was a 73-year-old woman having heart disease, he said.

There were 586 active cases and 39,380 patients recovered and were discharged so far.

The 126 new cases were spread over Puducherry (87), Karaikal (32), Yanam (six) and Mahe (one).

Of the 6.57 lakh samples tested so far, 6.10 lakh were negative, he said.

A total of 21,688 healthcare workers and 7,997 frontline workers have been inoculated so far, Kumar said.

The second phase of vaccination covering those above 60 years old and also those above 45 years with co-morbidities had benefited 20,580 people so far.

Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan inaugurated a special 'COVID Vaccine Camp' organised by the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services at the Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Research Institute (MGMCRI) in neighbouring Krimambakkam village today.

She thanked the Directorate of Health and Family Welfare Services and the management of the MGMCRI for holding the special camp.

A large number of peoplefrom the villages in the neighbourhood of the medical college, members of all-women Self-Help Groups, transgenders and farm labourers turned up at the camp.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

