Left Menu

Irish COVID-19 data "worrying" as reopening call looms - deputy PM

While the number of cases per 100,000 people measured over the past 14 days has fallen to 158 from a high of more than 1,500 during Ireland's deadliest wave to date in January, infections have begun to gradually rise over the last week or so. Citing data from an online community tracker run by local doctors, which has provided an early warning sign in previous waves, Varadkar said a doubling of the average number of cases meeting test criteria meant higher infection numbers were likely in the next few days.

Reuters | Irish | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:29 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:17 IST
Irish COVID-19 data "worrying" as reopening call looms - deputy PM
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A sharp week-on-week rise in the number of people in Ireland being referred for COVID-19 testing this week is a "worrying" development, Deputy Prime Minister Leo Varadkar said, as the government weighs a slight easing of restrictions.

Ireland has been under strict lockdown since late December, which the government says will be gradually unwound over the coming months. An easing of limits keeping people to within 5 km (3 miles) of their homes, permitting some outdoor sports, and a reopening of construction are under consideration for April 5. While the number of cases per 100,000 people measured over the past 14 days has fallen to 158 from a high of more than 1,500 during Ireland's deadliest wave to date in January, infections have begun to gradually rise over the last week or so.

Citing data from an online community tracker run by local doctors, which has provided an early warning sign in previous waves, Varadkar said a doubling of the average number of cases meeting test criteria meant higher infection numbers were likely in the next few days. The head of Ireland's health service operator, Paul Reid, said on Wednesday that although the number of people in hospital or need of critical care continued to fall, swabbing referrals were up 35% week-on-week on Monday and 42% on Tuesday.

Foreign Minister Simon Coveney told Newstalk radio that, even though cases remained stubbornly high, he expected some limited removal of restrictions in April, particularly around the 5 km travel limit and outdoor sports. The shutdown of most building sites since January could be particularly damaging for Ireland, where housing shortages have pushed rents to record levels and prompted a fresh rise in purchase prices in recent months.

The vaccine supply problems felt across the European Union are also limiting the government's options. The inoculation of people in Ireland over the age of 70 and those with serious underlying conditions has weeks to run.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NC welcomes renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan

National Conference on Wednesday welcomed the renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan, saying the end of hostilities between the two nations will have a major impact on the furtherance of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.In a stat...

Old H&M comment on 'forced labour' in China's Xinjiang raises online storm

At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop HMs products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was deeply concerned about reports of forced labour in the farwestern region of Xinjiang.The European Union, U...

Rajya Sabha adjourned twice after uproar over GNCTD (Amendment) Bill

Rajya Sabha proceedings witnessed two brief, back-to-back adjournments as opposition members trooped in the well of the House raising slogans to protest against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021.Soon...

I-League: Pride at stake, Chennai City and NEROCA aim to finish with three points

NEROCA FC will hope they can put their troubles far behind them and finish their season on a positive note when they face Chennai City FC at the KBK Stadium on Thursday. NEROCA find themselves on a five-game losing streak which has left the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021