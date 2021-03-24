Left Menu

Germany appears set to drop Easter shutdown plan

The countrys disease control center also reported 15,815 new infection cases a week ago there were 13,435 new cases.AP RUP RUP

PTI | Berlin | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:17 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:17 IST
Germany appears set to drop Easter shutdown plan

Chancellor Angela Merkel told German state governors on Wednesday that she plans to halt an unexpected decision to impose a deeper coronavirus shutdown over Easter, news agency dpa reported.

Merkel on Wednesday convened a hastily arranged videoconference with the 16 state governors, who in highly decentralised Germany are responsible for imposing and lifting restrictions, after their decision in the early hours of Tuesday prompted confusion and criticism.

The plan was to make Thursday next week — the day before Good Friday — a “day of calm,'' with all shops closed, and only to allow supermarkets to open on Easter Saturday. Since the Friday and Monday are already holidays, that would have created a five-day shutdown of public life — on top of existing lockdown restrictions, which were extended through April 18.

News agency dpa reported, citing several unidentified participants, that Merkel told governors at the start of Wednesday's meeting that she had decided to halt the plan. Merkel was due to make a public statement later Wednesday, and then face a previously scheduled question-and-answer session with lawmakers in parliament.

The plan had raised many questions about logistical details, which remained unresolved, and also was criticized because there had been no public discussion of it before it emerged following lengthy haggling in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Infection numbers in Germany have been rising again as the more contagious variant of the virus that was first detected in Britain has become dominant in the country.

Germany has registered more than 75,000 deaths since the outbreak of the pandemic a year ago. The country's disease control center also reported 15,815 new infection cases — a week ago there were 13,435 new cases.(AP) RUP RUP

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NC welcomes renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan

National Conference on Wednesday welcomed the renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan, saying the end of hostilities between the two nations will have a major impact on the furtherance of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.In a stat...

Old H&M comment on 'forced labour' in China's Xinjiang raises online storm

At least one Chinese online retailer appeared to drop HMs products amid social media attacks on the Swedish company for saying it was deeply concerned about reports of forced labour in the farwestern region of Xinjiang.The European Union, U...

Rajya Sabha adjourned twice after uproar over GNCTD (Amendment) Bill

Rajya Sabha proceedings witnessed two brief, back-to-back adjournments as opposition members trooped in the well of the House raising slogans to protest against the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi Amendment Bill, 2021.Soon...

I-League: Pride at stake, Chennai City and NEROCA aim to finish with three points

NEROCA FC will hope they can put their troubles far behind them and finish their season on a positive note when they face Chennai City FC at the KBK Stadium on Thursday. NEROCA find themselves on a five-game losing streak which has left the...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021