Left Menu

EU shouldn't be 'useful idiot' in global vaccine battle - French official

The European Union shouldn't be the "useful idiot" of the COVID-19 pandemic by exporting vaccines while other countries keep supplies for themselves, a French official said on Wednesday, backing plans for tougher rules on vaccine exports. "Europe shouldn't be a sort of useful idiot in the battle against the virus," the French presidential adviser told reporters ahead of a virtual EU summit on Thursday.

Reuters | Paris | Updated: 24-03-2021 17:34 IST | Created: 24-03-2021 17:19 IST
EU shouldn't be 'useful idiot' in global vaccine battle - French official
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The European Union shouldn't be the "useful idiot" of the COVID-19 pandemic by exporting vaccines while other countries keep supplies for themselves, a French official said on Wednesday, backing plans for tougher rules on vaccine exports.

"Europe shouldn't be a sort of useful idiot in the battle against the virus," the French presidential adviser told reporters ahead of a virtual EU summit on Thursday. The European Commission will extend EU powers to potentially block COVID-19 vaccine exports to Britain and other areas with much higher vaccination rates and to cover instances of companies backloading contracted supplies, EU officials have said.

The regulation is aimed at making vaccine trade reciprocal and proportional so that other vaccine-making countries sell to Europe and the EU does not export much more than it imports, one EU official said. France will support this updated EU system, the French official said. "We have exported a lot (of vaccines), we've played by the rules. The same can't be said about some of our partners," he said.

The EU had no interest in entering some sort of "blame game" with Britain on vaccine exports, the official said, adding EU politicians had nothing to gain from the row in the eyes of their own public opinion. "As far as we're concerned, we have no willingness, no interest in fuelling permanent controversy with Britain."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

The Curse of Oak Island Season 8 episode 19 title & spoilers revealed

My Hero Academia Chapter 307: Deku stays in danger after acquiring OFA power

UK shares fall as recovery worries hit bank, energy stocks

HaiKyuu!! Season 5: Hinata will learn Volleyball at Karasuno High School

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

World Water Day sees crises of inequality in countries both rich and poor

... ...

Privacy and data protection: Reviewing notable policy frameworks

The evolved privacy principles and the resulting legislation across the world primarily aim to force the data collector to define the purpose for which the data is being collected along with the need to obtain explicit consent for the said ...

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Turkey tells U.S. at NATO that Russian defence purchase is 'done deal'

Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said he told U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Wednesday that Ankaras purchase of Russian air defences was a done deal, adding that the NATO allies needed a roadmap to discuss their disagree...

Medimix launches 100% Natural, Anti-bacterial and Skin Nourishing Hand Sanitizer Gel

Chennai Tamil Nadu India, March 24 ANINewsVoir Medimix the flagship brand from the renowned AVA Group today announced the launch of its new range of Hand Sanitizer Gel. Medimix Hand Sanitizer Gel brings out the age-old goodness of Medimix i...

Germany funds vaccine assistance for Holocaust survivors

Germany has committed millions of dollars in extra funding to help ensure all Holocaust survivors are able to get vaccinated against the coronavirus, an organisation that handles claims on behalf of Jewish victims said Wednesday.By virtue o...

NC welcomes renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan

National Conference on Wednesday welcomed the renewed bilateral engagement between India and Pakistan, saying the end of hostilities between the two nations will have a major impact on the furtherance of peace in Jammu and Kashmir.In a stat...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021